Charles “Chuck” Hebert

January 11, 2023
January 11, 2023

Charles ‘Chuck’ Michael Hebert, 45, a native of Bayou Gauche, LA and resident of Ama, LA, passed away on January 7, 2023.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park (4511 West Park Avenue, Gray, LA, 70359) from 8:30 AM until funeral time.  A religious service will take place at 12:00 PM at the funeral home.


He is survived by his parents, Steven and Vici Hebert; fiancé, Michelle Petit; children, Madison DiMarco, Gillian Hebert, and Jake Hebert; step-daughter, Paige Mason; sister, Crystal Hebert; brother-in-law, Ted Bergeron; and grandfather, Lee Wayne Johnson; godfather, Lawrence Hebert, and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harris and Elda Hebert and his maternal grandmother, Charlotte Elliott Johnson; uncles, Ricky and Gary Johnson; cousin, Jacob Johnson.

Chuck loved riding his motorcycle, shooting pool and playing darts, hanging out with friends, water sports, painting and other arts and crafts. He was a real handyman, he loved helping others and he loved music.


Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

