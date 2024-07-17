Charles “Chuck” Terracina, Jr.

Charles “Chuck” Mitchel Terracina, Jr., 62, died Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at 8:25 AM. Born March 20, 1962, he was a native of Lutcher and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024 from 8:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Deanna Ponville Terracina; siblings, Philodia Terracina Legendre (Kurt), Gary Terracina (Paula), Kent Terracina (Kammy), Dayna Terracina Knobloch (Chad). He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and especially his god child, Kelsey Terracina that loved him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Terracina, Sr.; nephew, Mathew Knobloch and grandparents.

He enjoyed riding on motorbikes and loved working on things.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph Hospice, especially his nurses, Joyce and Brad.