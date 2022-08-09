August 4, 1948 – August 4, 2022

Charles “David” Chauvin II, 74, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. David was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 10:00am until the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. with burial to follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery # 2.

David is survived by his loving wife, Venita Chauvin; his children, Jennifer Stierlen (Alex), Regina Davis (Brent), Michael Chauvin (Kelsey), Ross Chauvin (Anna), and stepson, Hunter Whitney; former wife, Linda Chauvin; Grandchildren, Bryce, Devyn, Alexa, Cade, Jenna, Hazel, Briggs, and Charles; Siblings, Tucker Chauvin (Claudia), Stephanie Mayer (Fred), Stephen Chauvin (Carla), and Merrell Authement.

He is preceded in death by parents Charles and Merrell Chauvin and stepson Jeremy Whitney.

David served in the United States Army, was a licensed Real Estate Broker, former co-owner of Chauvin Real Estate, served two terms as President of the Bayou Board of Realtors, and was a life-time member of the Regional Military Museum. He was a boating and golf enthusiast. David believed in seeing the potential in life’s simple treasures.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to lifelong friend, Conroy Guillot; Dr. Andre Guidry; Dr. Jamie Huddleston; the staff at the Suites of Sugarmill Point; and Haydel Hospice for their loving care of David.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or the Regional Military Museum.