Charles E Ratcliff

January 29, 1946 – August 4, 2022

Charles Edward Ratcliff, 76, a native of Jasper, Texas and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on August 4, 2022.

A private memorial service will be held on a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Adams Ratcliff; son, William Christopher Ratcliff and wife Renae; daughter, Anna Ratcliff; sister, Linda Ryall; grandchildren, Conner Ratcliff and Kassity Ratcliff; and his fur baby, Rock.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Christopher Ratcliff and Mary Gray Ratcliff.

He was loving father, husband, and friend. He enjoyed, gardening, trapping, and fishing.

A special thank you to the staff of Heart of Hospice in Thibodaux.