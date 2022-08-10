June 12, 1941 – July 31, 2022

Charles Edward Laughlin, Jr., 81, a native of Raceland and a resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 9:30 am until 11:00 am at St. Hilary of Poitiers in Raceland, LA. A Mass of Christian of Burial will begin at 11:00 am at St. Hilary of Poiters. The burial will follow at St. Mary Nativity Cemetery in Raceland, LA.

He is survived by his sons, William Laughlin and Edward Laughlin (Lauren); daughter, Angela Laughlin-Landry (Randry); grandchildren, Devin Laughlin (Kelly), Ty Fuller (Sidney), Sidney Scioneaux, Christopher Bourrie (Cailin), Raeven Landry, Randi Landry (Blake), Caeden Landry; and great-grandchildren, Bradley Laughlin, Hazel Fuller, Grayson Norberg, Victor Bourrie, and Lydia Bourrie.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Ledet Laughlin; daughter, Nancy Scioneaux; grandson, Cameron Landry; parents, Charles E. Laughlin, Sr. and Olga Matherne Laughlin; and sister, Edwina Laughlin Forestier (Ronald Forestier).