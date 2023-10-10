Charles Edwin Meador, Ed to everyone who loved him, passed from this life on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Ed was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, and a faithful friend to so many. Friends and family are invited to a memorial and celebration of life at Grand Caillou Baptist Church on Friday, October 13 at 11 am.

Ed, a long-time resident of Houma, La, was born in Kissimmee, Florida. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Marion Rayne Meador of Houma. He is also survived by his brothers Larry Meador and wife Leah of Jupiter, FL, Michael Meador and wife Pam of Summerfield, FL, and Mark Meador and wife Valerie of Leesburg, FL; his sons, Kyle Meador and wife Cathy of Tulsa, OK; Bret Meador and wife Katie of Pflugerville, TX; Brook Meador of Albuquerque, NM; by step-sons John English and wife Susan of Houma; Brent English and Mary of Houma; grandchildren Malia Odle and husband Chris of Houma, LA, Hannah Babin and husband Brandon of Houma, LA, Benjamin English and Emma English of Houma, LA, and Cassandra Meador and Caden Meador of Tulsa, OK; by 7 great-grandchildren; and by his former wife Carole Pistole of Jenks, OK.

Ed was preceded in death by his mother Myrtle Young, his father Charles F Meador, and his stepfather, Dick Young.

Ed was a veteran of the United States Navy serving in the Vietnam conflict, and worked as a CPA in Texas and Louisiana throughout his life. Ed dearly loved his family, worshiped with the Grand Caillou Baptist Church, and strived daily to love the Lord with all his heart, soul, strength, and mind.

