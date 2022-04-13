Charles “Fred” Lee Harding

April 13, 2022
April 13, 2022

January 29, 1948 ~ April 9, 2022

Charles Lee “Fred” Harding, 74, a resident and native of Gibson, LA passed away peacefully on April 9, 2022.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 9:00 A.M. until funeral time at 2:00 P. M. at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360 (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.) Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery.



Memories of Charles will forever remain in the hearts of his siblings, Julius Harding, Jr. of Gibson, LA, Barbara Jean Williams of Las Vegas, NV and Joerain (Roger) Smith of Carson, CA; a devoted companion, Carolyn “Ms. Jackson” Jacks of Baldwin, LA. and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives and friends.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Harding, Sr., and Cora Butler Harding; a second mother, Bessie Mae Butler; sister-in-law, Mary Harding.

