February 2, 1943 – April 14, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce Charles Joseph Giglio, 81, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Born February 2, 1943 he was a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana.

In memory of his incredible life, a visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 10:00 AM until service time at The Cathedral of Saint Francis de Sales. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 PM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jean Carol Mohana Giglio; son, Christopher Giglio (Kayce); daughters, Celeste Collins (Jeff) and Victoria Giglio; grandchildren, Stephen Collins, Christina Collins, William Giglio, Michael Giglio and Benjamin Giglio; sisters, JoAnn Giglio Campo and Valarie Giglio Guidroz (Finn).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Charles Giglio and Katherine Marisco Giglio; sisters, Margaret Ann Gaudet and Sandra Giglio.

He loved to spend time with his family, playing cards and dominoes, listening to music, eating good food and telling stories. He was a selfless and giving person always making sure everyone had more than what they needed.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a veteran of the United States Army Reserve.

He served on the Port Commission and was a member of the Bayou Board of Realtors. He served as Bayou Board president and was the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement award. He was one of the founding members of the multiple listing service of the Bayou Board. He was a member of the Louisiana Realtors for over 50 years and was appointed to the Louisiana Real Estate Commission. He was also a member of the National Association of Realtors. He was the recipient of the Emeritus Award for 40 years of service. He also served as Real Estate Commission Director. He was a licensed associate broker for over 50 years. He opened his own business in the early 70s, Giglio Real Estate and then eventually merged with Larussa Real Estate now known as Larussa Caldwell Banker. He was a developer of Westgate subdivision, Southgate subdivision, Southland Woods subdivision, and currently Belmont Place subdivision as well as numerous other developments in the Houma area.

On behalf of the family, they would like thank everyone for the outpouring of love, generosity and kind words through this difficult time.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.