November 1, 1965 – March 7, 2022

Charles Hebert, 56, of Dulac, passed away on  March 7, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.

He was well known in the community and he was a very friendly person who would help anyone in need. He was a member of the Catholic Church.  He will be dearly missed by all.



Visitation will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the Holy Family Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Cain Hebert; daughter, Whitney Molinere; mother, Emma Kelly;  3 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sidney Charles Hebert; sister, Tina Marie Hebert Guidry.



Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

