July 24, 1940  –  July 28, 2022

Charles J Darcey, 82, of Gray, passed away on  July 28, 2022.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022, at St. Bridget Catholic Church from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place in the St. Bridget Cemetery.



He is survived by Nieces, Sandra Dunbar and Karen Pelton; Nephews, Norman Fonseca, Mark Musemeche, Kenneth Musemeche and Carl Musemeche. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Ida Roger Darcey; Father, Olema Darcey; Sisters, Adelaide Darcey Fonseca, Betty Darcey Musemeche.

He was affectionately known as “The Mayor of Bayou Blue” to his friends and neighbors.

 

