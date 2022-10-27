Charles J. LeBoeuf, 88, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on October 23, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9:00am until the service time at 11:00am on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home in Bayou Blue. The burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lee Lecompte LeBoeuf; god-children, Loretta and Emmie Markcum; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles J. LeBoeuf Sr. and Rebecca Trahan LeBoeuf; brothers, Dudley LeBoeuf, Elgin LeBoeuf, Terry LeBoeuf and Floyd LeBoeuf; sister, Juanita Terrebonne; maternal grandparents, Jean “John” Trahan and Mary Hutchinson Trahan; paternal grandparents, Clovis LeBoeuf and Marguerite Enzlinca Authement LeBoeuf.

