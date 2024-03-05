Charles Joseph Vellier III

Charles Joseph Vellier III, age 52, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Charles is survived by his wife, Angela Robichaux Vellier and his daughter, Caroline Jane.


Charles was known as the Matco Tool Guy, who loved his customers and knew no stranger. Charles adored his family and loved skateboarding and cooking. He will be missed.

Services will be held at a later date.

Chauvin Funeral Home is Honored to serve the family of Charles Vellier III.

