Charles Kirkland Farmer, age 83, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023. He was a native of Ballground, Georgia and resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue Friday, March 17, 2023 at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church in the community center from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Charles is survived by his wife, Joan Fanguy Farmer; four sons, Duane Farmer (Christina), Charles Farmer II (Sherry), Jamie Farmer (Beth), Joey Farmer (Cheryl); one daughter, Lisa Bergeron (Kirk); three brothers, Johnny Farmer, David Farmer, Robert “Bob” Farmer; three sisters, Doris Derden, Betty Farmer, Jane Monroe; 13 grandchildren, Coty Knoblock, Jr. (Charity), Britni Kuschova (Roman), Charles Farmer III, Brennan Bergeron (Kimberly), Kristin Yamasta (Andrew), Katherine Banks (Palon), Kayleigh Farmer, Kagan Farmer (Rae), Taylor Germany (Ryan), Kayli Bealer (Hunter), Bailey Farmer, Kimber Farmer, Reighan Farmer; 12 great-grandchildren, Callie Knoblock, Chance Knoblock, Kinley Farmer, Justin Farmer, Georgia Farmer, Bentley Farmer, Milena Kuschova, Estelle Yamasta, Adam Knoblock, Nikolai Kuschova, Sienna Banks, and Magnolia Farmer.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley Farmer and Bessie Marie Davenport; grandchild, John Kole Farmer; great-grandchild, Willow Iris Bergeron; brother, James Farmer.

Charles was a member of the City of Houma Police Department from February 5, 1962 to February 5, 1987 and retired as Chief of Police. He also served in the United States Air Force, where he met his wife Joan of 63 years. They were just a few weeks shy of 64 years on April 4th. Charles' hobbies were playing golf with his sons, hunting and fishing with his friends. He enjoyed cooking, researching, and making preparations for anything and everything. He loved his family immensely and wanted them together often. He loved to travel and wanted vacations to be family filled, the more the merrier. He was a true believer of the value of God, family, and country. Charles had a fierce love of God and a strong conviction with his Catholic faith. He was an active member of Maria Immacolata in Houma and a member of the ACTS Catholic based men's retreat. He attended the Mens ACTS retreat of Maria Immacolata with his grandson Kagan. Charlie, as most called him, definitely stood up for what he believed in. He loved and was loved by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A valued man, that will be missed by all. But this is not Good-Bye…you prepared us with your guidance and direction to continue here on Earth…until we meet again.