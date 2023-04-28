Charles Lee McKay, 69, a native of Gibson, LA and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

He is survived by his brother, Timothy McKay and sisters, Lerraine McKay Daigs (Northern), Melinda McKay Livas and love of his life Joyce.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe McKay and Naomi Poindexter McKay. Sister, Asilee McKay Smith; paternal grandparents, Eugene and Clothilde Moses McKay and maternal grandparents; Townsend and Castina Matthews Poindexter. Nephew, Steven D. Daigs and in-law; Donald Livas.

