Charles Lovell Sr., 83, passed away surrounded by his loving family and friends on August 14, 2024. Charles was a native and a longtime resident of Theriot, LA. He was born on February 12, 1941 to parents Marie and Whitney Lovell.

A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM. A Celebration of Life service will begin following the visitation. Interment will follow at St. Eloi Catholic Cemetery.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Verdie DeHart Lovell, his daughter, Anette Bergeron and husband Clark “Clutch”, his sons; Charles Lovell Jr. and wife Becky, Billy Lovell and wife Angel; his grandchildren; Kendra Russ and husband Charles, Christopher Lovell and wife Nicole, Melissa Autin and husband Corey, Allan Bergeron and wife Laura; his great grandchildren; Charles Russ, Jr., Tallan Lovell, Aidan Callhan, Kallie Autin, Bennett Bergeron, Brynn Lovell, Kelsey Russ, Kara Autin, Olivia Bergeron; his sisters, Jocelyn Allmon and husband Chuck, Margie Rowe, his brothers; Linto “LJ Pony” Lovell.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents Whitney Lovell and Marie Champagne Lovell; his sister; Gladys Lovell Sceffo, his brothers; Hubert Lovell, Linwood “Man” Lovell, Amos Lovell and Milton Lovell.

Charles was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Charles was a Commercial Fisherman and enjoyed Alligator Hunting and trapping in Theriot, LA, and built many homes and shrimp boats within the community.

He had a special liking for hunting, fishing, going to the casino, bingo, playing a game of cards, and building anything and everything. He loved to attend football games, especially watching his Saints! Above all, he loved his family and friends dearly and spending time with them. Charles left this world too soon but leaves a beautiful legacy behind.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice and staff for their love and support shown to the family.

