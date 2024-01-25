Charles Peter Chauvin, Sr., 77, died Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 12:20 AM. Born February 26, 1946 he was a native of Schriever, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Services are currently pending.

He is survived by his wife, Faith Prince Chauvin; children, Charles P. Chauvin, Jr., Darren J. Chauvin (Susan), Valerie Leachman, Charlyn P. Chauvin (Michael), Morris J. Chauvin (Samantha Paige), Jeremy D. Chauvin (Raechell), Erin Raymond, Christian Thompson, Tyrel Collins; grandchildren, Brittany Avret, Levi Chauvin, Devenie Chauvin, Rickey Miler, Dakota Pasmore, Jordan Pasmore, Hunter Pasmore, Nathan Cuppy, Chelsea Towell, George Bluhm, Ashlie Bluhm, Kai Fadler, Brooklyn Chauvin, Sierra Chauvin, Morris Chauvin, IV, Sawyer Chauvin, Jeremy Chauvin, Jr., Hally Chauvin, Glaze Chauvin, Kaitlyn Chauvin, Niamia Raymond, Nevari Rain Raymond, Liam Collins; and numerous great grandchildren; siblings, Dudley Chauvin (Barbara), Larry Chauvin (Ida), and Sharon C. Schexnaydre (Eddie).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Morris Chauvin, Sr. and Glaze Dufrene Chauvin; daughter, Veronica Leachman; grandchild, Charles Chauvin, III; siblings, Leonard Chauvin, Sr., Felix Chauvin, Jerrel Chauvin, Morris Chauvin, Jr., Mary Chauvin, Elaine Hebert.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and was a lifetime member of the VFW.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.