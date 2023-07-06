Charles Roy Breaux, 93, died Saturday, July 1, 2023. Born May 12, 1930 he was a native and resident of Louisiana.

He is survived by children, Angela Breaux, Charles Breaux and Kerry Breaux; siblings, Alice Ann Aymond, Janice Ordoyne.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Breaux and Stella Lou Tate Breaux; son, Andrew Breaux.

Charles served in United States Navy and the United States Marine Corps. He was very active in his community and a member and past commander of the VFW.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

