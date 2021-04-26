Charles Songe

Charles Arthur Songe, age 79, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, April 24, 2021. He was a native of Houma and a resident of Gray, La.

Charles is survived by his son, Cory Jason Songe and companion, Tanya Ayzine; daughter, Carrie Frances Songe Albert, and Cathy Marie Songe Crochet and husband, Gerald “Jerry” J. Crochet, Jr.; fiancé, Barbara Jane Boudreaux; brother, Albert Joseph Songe, III; Sister, Sheila Marie Songe Chauvin and husband, Jules Chauvin, Sr.; grandchildren, Deven Joseph Albert and wife, Jenny Walker Albert, Anthony Joseph Crochet, Brodie Matthew Rink, and Ella Grace Rink; great-grandchildren, Hailey Claire Albert, and Dexter Joseph Albert.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Carrin Ann Bergeron Songe; parents, Albert Joseph Jr. and Ruth Marie Duplantis Songe; son, Charles Arthur Songe, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Michelle Janes Songe.

Charles was a self-made man that was well known for his ability to speak Cajun French which proved to be a valuable asset in his long career as a salesman and Landman. He was a parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church. He served as an officer in the US National Guard. He was an active member of the Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star, Houma Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, Key Club, Lions Club, and Jaycees. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, dancing, playing music, cooking, carpentry, playing cards, playing golf, and riding his Harley. He was very civic oriented, and loved his home town of Houma, LA. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

