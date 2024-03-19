Charles Tracy “Charlie Brown” Solet, 60, a native of Dulac and a resident of Houma, gained his wings on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 4:00 pm.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 5:00 pm till 8:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, March 22, 2024 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Nicole Solet; one loving daughter, Katie Lynn Solet; sister, Nancy Verret; brother, Randy Solet; sister-in-law, Starfawn McKinley; nieces and nephews, T-Ronald, Tyler, Damien, Trey, Brandy, Ammie, Tyler C., Lee Jr., Arianna, Olivia, Kylie, Kashton, Zoey, and Braxton; great-nieces and nephews, Mariah, Jacoby, Emery, Addisyn, Jaxtyn, Adley, Karson, Braxten, and Matteo; great-great-nieces and nephews, Aubrie, Roslyn, Amelia, and 1 baby on the way; godchildren, Cody Parfait and Braxton Robichaux; and many extended family members and dear friends. He is also survived by his canine companions, Rocky and Rex.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivy and Annette Solet; grandparents, John B. Parfait and Jenny Parfait, Enos Solet and Ophelia Solet; brother, Ray Solet; and sister-in-law, Carmen R. Mouton.

The family would like to thank Dr. Alain Chestnut and Dr. Janeiro Goffin, and Terrebonne Home Care nurse, Margaret, and the nurses at Heart of Hospice for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.