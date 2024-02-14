Charles Westley “Chuck” Wilson, Sr. 88, pass away peacefully on Friday, January 26, 2024.

Visitation will be from 8:00 AM until Celebration of Life at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at Residence Baptist Church 2605 Isaac St. Houma, LA 70363. Burial will follow in the Residence Baptist Church Cemetery in Houma, LA.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Rose Mary Wilson, two sons, Charles Westley Wilson, Jr., and Terrance Lynn Wilson, one daughter, Kimmie Jene Wilson DarDar, 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Lillie Mae Wilson, son, Darian Kyle Wilson, daughter, Angela Marie Wilson Nelson and sister, Betty Jean Wilson.