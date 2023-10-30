Charlie Pierce, 80, a native and lifelong resident of Lockport, LA passed away on October 23, 2023.

Please check back for service date and time.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years Mona A. Pierce, daughter Deana P. Cheramie (Joey), sons Kirby Pierce (Felicia), Kirk Pierce (Kimberly). Grandchildren Katie Cheramie, Dillon Pierce (Jessica), Kayla Culpepper (Cameron), Marlie Pierce, Brennan Pierce, Madison Pierce. Great Grandchildren Loretta Culpepper, Sutton Pierce. Sister Rose Pierce

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents Charley and Marie Pierce, infant brother Tommy.

Charlie enjoyed work; he was blessed with the ability to fix and repair anything. Charlie was happiest working with cattle with his wife by his side.