Charlotte Davis Belaire, 73, a native of Chacahoula, Louisiana and resident of Gray, Louisiana passed away on January 7, 2023.

A visitation will be held in her honor on, January 11, 2023 at Samart Funeral home of Houma, West Park , from 6:00pm until 9:00pm and on January 12, 2023, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church a visitation will be held starting at 8:30am until 10:30am. The mass will begin at 11:00am. The burial will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery – Chacahoula.

She is survived by her children, Becky B. Ledet, Wallace Belaire, Jr, Richard Belaire, three sisters, Charlene Davis Adams, Beverly Cotton, Anna May Dufren; three brothers, Henry Davis, Alvin Davis, Jr., Farron Davis; along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Pierre Belaire, Sr.; father, Alvin Davis, Sr.; mother, Dorothy C. Davis; daughter, Loretta B. Flora; brother, Corneliuse Davis, Sr.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart West Parkis in charge of arrangements.