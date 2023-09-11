Charlotte Mae Station, 101, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 9:00AM until funeral time at 11:00AM at New Rising Sun Baptist Church 230 St. Charles St., Houma, LA. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Druzella Lipscomb; grandchildren, Nolan Wesley, Jr., (Danielle) and Damimum Porter, Danielle Wesley Caretaker, Kotrice Lipscomb Lewis (Marcus), Claude Lipscomb, Jr., (Latonya); seven great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; godchildren, Sandra Parker Henderson, Keith Carter and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Williams, Sr., and Victoria Wilkins Williams and her husband, James Station. Daughter, Jean Claire Stafford; grandsons, Gerard Theriot; brothers, Harry Jr., Jake, James and Charles Williams. Sisters, Gertrude, Thelma, Gladys Williams and Mary Jane Sandolph, son-in-law, Claude Lipscomb, Sr., and Eugene Stafford.

She was a devoted member of New Rising Sun Baptist Church where she served as a deaconess and a member of the senior choir.

