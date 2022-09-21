Cherie Desforges Fertic, 84, born, July 5, 1938, completed her life journey on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 10:55 am. During her lifetime, Cherie lived in several states, but in the mid 1980s, she chose to make Thibodaux, Louisiana her home.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10:00 AM until service time at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Philomena Catholic Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Brett K. Little; half sister, Gerry Sanchez (Jorge).

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Thelma Cancienne Desforges.

Cherie was a loving and devoted mother to her son, Brett, and a supportive and thoughtful daughter to her mother who resided with them until her passing several years ago. Cherie loved children and devoted the majority of her life to caring for them. She was employed as a nursery worker by both First Baptist Church for 30 years and University Baptist Church. She was also employed by the Mother’s Day Out program at University Baptist Church. Cherie was a faithful member of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church and was devoted to Christ and His work. Cherie was a pet lover and loved playing with her dog, Nikki. Cherie’s favorite sport was football and her favorite holiday was Christmas.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.