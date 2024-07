Cheryl Ann Rodrigue, 68, died Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 11:40 am. Born March 21, 1956 she was a native of Bayou Crab and resident of Napoleonville, Louisiana.

She is survived by her sisters, Ida Hidalgo and Karen Parker

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lorris Rodrigue and Elma Blanchard Rodrigue; brother, Larry Rodrigue; sister, Sharon Rodrigue.

No services to be held.