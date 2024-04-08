Cheryl Leblanc Sanchez, 67, died Thursday, April 4, 2024. Born February 6, 1957, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2024, from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 11:30 AM at the funeral home, followed by a burial at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Trampas “Pook” Sanchez (Rhonda); daughter, Samantha A. Sanchez; grandchildren, Porter Sanchez and Madalyn Ayzinne; mother, Clara Morvant Leblanc (Chester); siblings, Tonia “Toyota” Sposito (Luke), Rachel Lamartina, Thalia Louvierre (Craig), Jackie Bonvillain (Leonce), Floyd Leblanc, Jr. (Sara), Jerome Leblanc and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Randy “Sook” Sanchez, and father, Floyd Leblanc, Sr.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.