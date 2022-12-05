Cheryl Melancon, 54, a native of Galliano and a resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

A Memorial graveside service will be announced at a later date.

She is survived by her siblings, Carolyn Toups (Buddy) and Frank Terrebonne (Melissa); niece, Angela Guidry (Jared); and sister-in-law, Terrie Melancon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland “Chock” Melancon, Sr. and Dolcina “Doll” Melancon; and brothers, Roland “Jun” Melancon, Jr. and Rickey Melancon.

The family would like to thank the staff at Chateau Terrebonne for their care and compassion since 2009.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.