Cheryl Yvonne LaRose, 42, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Cheryl is a native of Glasgow, Scotland and longtime resident of Houma, Louisiana.

A memorial service will be held in Cheryl’s honor at a later date.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Matthew LaRose; father, Angus Auld; mother, Yvonne Connolly (Bernie); children, Dayne Rivera and Maya Rivera; brother, Barry Auld (Tarah); in-laws, Ellis and Anita LaRose; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Morgan; paternal grandparents, Hugh and Betty Auld; and grandmother, Isabelle Auld.

Cheryl was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. She loved spending her days at the beach with her family or sitting back watching reality tv. She will forever be remembered as being fiercely independent and a smiling face to all. Cheryl will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

