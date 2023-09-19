Yvonne Marie TrahanSeptember 19, 2023
Chris David Hymel, 68, a native of Lower Bayou Blue, Louisiana and resident of Gray, Louisiana passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Cynthia Hymel; sons, Ricky Hymel and Christopher Hymel; daughter, Kayla Hymel; and grandsons, Caden Hymel and Damian Hymel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Hilda Hymel; brothers, Gene Hymel and Barry Hymel; and sister, Lynn Hymel.
A private graveside service will be held for family at a later date.
Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
