Chris David Hymel, 68, a native of Lower Bayou Blue, Louisiana and resident of Gray, Louisiana passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Cynthia Hymel; sons, Ricky Hymel and Christopher Hymel; daughter, Kayla Hymel; and grandsons, Caden Hymel and Damian Hymel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Hilda Hymel; brothers, Gene Hymel and Barry Hymel; and sister, Lynn Hymel.

A private graveside service will be held for family at a later date.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.