Christie Anne Verret, 57, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.

She is survived by her companion, Richard Arceneaux; children, Cheryl Cadiere (Brad), Raymond Brunet III (Stacey), Brittany Crochet (John), Heather Verdin, and Christian Ledet; grandchildren, Jaxon Cadiere, Isabella Brunet, Aubrey Findeisen, Ocean Domangue, Nicholas Billiot, Jr., Blayze Verdin, Breyana Trahan, and Titus Verdin; mother, Hazel Marcantel (Terry); and siblings, David Mangrum (Patti), Aaron Marcantel (Della), Holli Tombs (John), and Ryan Mangrum.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Mangrum; paternal grandparents, Thelma and J.B. Mangrum; maternal grandparents, Olga and Donald Roddy, Sr.; uncles, Robert “Bobby” Roddy, Donald “Penny” Roddy, Jr., and Arnold Roddy.

Christie enjoyed spending time outdoors on the water, fishing, cooking, and loved dragonflies. She will she be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

