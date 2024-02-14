Christine Chaisson Duplantis, 40, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 16, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 5:00 pm till 8:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at St. Louis Catholic Church from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Hayes Duplantis; children, Blayden (Breianna), Nia, and Brooklyn Duplantis; grandchildren, Gracelynn and Hazley Duplantis, and Nova Tessier; parents, Dean and Susan Chaisson; sisters-in-law, Jessica McKee and Katina Frazier (Jared); godchildren, Gage Hebert, Karaline Verret, and Malayah Nelson; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Dean, Jr. and Sean Chaisson; maternal grandparents, Albert and Dolores Deroche; and paternal grandparents, Scotty and Jeanette Morrow.

Christine will forever be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and a dear friend. She had a heart of gold, a great personality, and would always be there for anyone in need. She was one of a kind, and was always joking around with people. Christine worked for the Terrebonne Parish School Board, where she drove School Bus #313, and also drove the L & K Party Bus. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank L & K Party Bus Rentals and the floats who rode with banners on them in memory of Christine, as well as the memorial shirts. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this difficult time.

