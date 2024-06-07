Christine Martinez Louviere, 61, died Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 7:44 am. Born July 23, 1962 she was a native of Kraemer and resident of Choupic.

As per her request no services to be held.

She is survived by her husband, Edgar Louviere; son, Edgar John Louviere, III; mother, Helen Martinez; siblings, Marshall Martinez, Phyllis Usey, Samuel Martinez, Paula Gravois.

She is preceded in death by her father, Stanley Martinez; siblings, Angela Cortez and Blaise Martinez.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.