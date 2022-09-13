May 8, 1963 – September 8, 2022

Christine Rae Buquet Parfait, 59, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, with the Funeral Service at 6:00 pm.

She is survived by her son, Lornell Christian Parfait; daughter, Schae Miranda Dominique; parents, Gloria Anne Blanchard Buquet and Philip Ray Buquet; brother, Cullen John Buquet (Melissa); aunt, Janice Bumgardner; and many extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her aunts, Linda Marie Blanchard Fazzio, Marione Rhodes, and Ruth Bergeron.

Christine was always known for her laughter, smile, and kindness. She will forever be remembered as a joyous friend, a proud aunt, a caring sister, a loving daughter, and the best of mothers. She will be dearly missed by all whose hearts she touched.