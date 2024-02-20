Christopher Allen Dupre, Sr. 53, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on Monday, February 19, 2024.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Toni Naquin Dupre; sons, Christopher Allen Dupre, Jr. and wife Dawn, Joseph Paul Dupre and wife Kassidi, and Jordan Christopher White; grandchildren, William Carr Dupre and Kayleigh Rain Dupre; mother, Sandra Daigle Dupre; brother, Ernest “Paul” Dupre, Jr. and wife Angela; godchild, Jonathan Lee Rippetoe; brothers-in-law, Clay Naquin and wife Karrie, and Troy Naquin and wife Lisa; sister-in-law, Schira Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Paul Dupre, Sr.; and sister, Dana Louise Dupre Rippetoe.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

“Live to Ride, Ride to Live”

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.