June 10, 2004 – October 1, 2021

Christopher “Bug” Matherne, Jr., age 17, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, after a courageous battle at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans. Bug was a longtime resident of Houma. Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these”. Matthew 19:14

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, October 9, 2021 beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Christopher’s life at 7:00 p.m. The family encourages all to wear something blue and yellow.

Bug is survived by his loving parents, Chris Matherne, Sr., and Kristi Allemand Matherne; beloved brother, Bradley Vugrin-Matherne and girlfriend Kori; sister, Aerial Matherne (Pat); paternal grandparents, Clint Matherne (James Guillot); grandmother, Carita Moreno. Bug is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, but most of all his beloved cat, Olaf.

Christopher is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Norman and Marla Allemand; paternal great grandfather, John “The Great One” Matherne; paternal step-grandfather, David Moreno; his beloved pet, Patches.

Bug was an astounding young man with many hidden talents. He was very quiet, loved gaming, and was proud of his online store where he sold custom merchandise. He had a lot of friends from around the world that he loved live streaming with. Christopher had a dry sense of humor and quick wit. He also enjoyed his family vacations to Disney World and the Smokey Mountains. Chris’ life was short, but his spirit and memory will live in the hearts of those who loved him dearly. He has been reunited with his grandparents who loved him very much and is now at rest in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We Love You Chris and will never forget you! Thank you for bringing smiles and laughter into our lives. “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever”. Psalm 73:26

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Children’s Hospital. 200 Henry Clay Ave. New Orleans, LA 70118. www.chnola.org/tribute. Or by phone 1-504-896-9375

The family would like to thank Christopher’s medical team at Children’s Hospital for their continuous love, care, and compassion shown to him and his family.

