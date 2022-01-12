January 23, 1973 – January 8, 2022

Christopher Chad Currier, 48 (not 50, despite what his friends may tell you), of Houma, Louisiana, by way of Island Pond, VT (as Chris would tell you, loudly and often), passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 8th, 2022, surrounded by family. His cause of death, intentionally left out as those of you who are close know and those who are not, well? Chris would say, “It’s none of your business.”

Born to Betty Biggs and Timothy Currier on January 23rd, 1973, Chris enjoyed a childhood surrounded by the beauty of his native Vermont and the love of his family. He went on to become the eldest brother to three younger siblings, Jeremy Currier, Margo Thayer, and Amber Bethea, a distinction he surely enjoyed.

When asked what her son was like as a child, Betty threw her head back and laughed, recounting her inability to punish the young Chris given his ability to make her laugh in the most serious of moments. His friends believe this explains a lot. Betty also recounted once, when she was able to stick to her guns, he threatened in all childlike seriousness and passion, that he would run away if she did not relent. She did not, and so he did. Climbing into a tree in the distant back yard, he stubbornly remained there for the duration of the day. His friends believe this also explains a lot.

Jeremy, 3 years younger than Chris was a frequent shadow to his big brother, tagging along whenever he could – often to his brother’s consternation. They also were prone to wrestling and fighting (like most brothers) and worked together in the family business from a young age. It involved flashing lights, laughter, funnel cake and the saying, “Once a carney, always a carney.”

Margo described Chris as her very first best friend, someone she could always talk to, who loved her no matter what. She said that he always had her back and never judged her. Much older than his two younger sisters, Chris was to them parent like, but didn’t necessarily act like a parent. He always listened to them, welcomed them, and loved them – holding their secrets close. Unlike how his secret of sneaking off with Jeremy and Margo to get her drunk in Canada when she was 13 was spilled to the family…and now, apparently all of you.

Amber described a big brother who was incredibly caring, while never approving of anyone she attempted to give her heart to. She knew, unequivocally, that in her big brother’s eyes, nobody would ever be good enough for her. In addition to being fiercely protective of his family, he also was ever the pragmatic man, teaching her many things, including memorizing their phone numbers in case she were to be kidnapped – something he had a little experience with in the case of her older sister.

Chris also was a very big fan of watching The Young and the Restless with Gram as a child and lauding the merits of Vermont maple syrup.

After attending school at North Country High School, Chris tried his hand at a myriad of professions from bartending and working on something to do with trains at Bombadier he likely gave us a complicated explanation of once, but we have all forgotten, to spending his 17th summer in Alaska working a fishery. With no place to sleep, they camped outside with the beasts and the bears, but his boss took pity or revenge, depending on who tells you the story, and offered to let him sleep above the cannery. One can only imagine with part horror and part glee the smell of fish he returned home with at the end of his adventure.

In addition to his wild and independent, adventurous side, was one of deep commitment, sense of duty, and loyalty. Chris served our country in the Air Force for 4 years, being awarded various accommodations, including one for good conduct. An award that comes as no surprise to anyone who knows Chris.

Sometime in the early 2000’s, a year none of us can be sure of, Chris left the North East to head south to Ocean Corporation Commercial Dive School in Houston, TX. He dreamed of achieving notoriety and fame as the best diver in the Gulf of Mexico – a distinction frequently disputed amongst their most storied of ranks.

Chris worked for several dive companies throughout the years including Onyx and Torch, but always came back to Chet Morrison, where he spent more than a decade diving and supervising. Like most divers who make their way to the Gulf, he built a surrogate family within the dive community. Loved by all, Chris had a reputation for his love of banter, political debates, well – debating anything really, and a determined loyalty. The stories I could tell of this amazing and often hilarious man would probably garner another stern look from our most serious of friends, so I will skip over most of those wild diver days.

Chris, ever an instructor, loved taking charge and sharing his vast knowledge of all the things, a truth every tender, diver, and friend can attest to. One friend tells a story where, while cutting bell peppers, Chris watched carefully over his shoulder and commented that he was glad to see he knew the proper way to cut a pepper. When asked how to do something that he did not know, you can believe that before the end of the day he would have figured out the answer. When you bought a boat, he bought one slightly bigger. When you broke your leg, he broke it a little more. There was an incident involving babysitting an adopted niece and a diaper blow out that might warrant a telling, but for the sake of the innocent, I will jump straight to the brutal truth. Chris did eventually fall prey to what many divers before and after him have succumbed to – the love of a good woman.

Chris met Heather in 2006 and their love bloomed fast and fierce. What began as innocent flirtation eventually became 15 years of friendship, loyalty, and devotion. When they met, it was Peter Pan and Tinkerbell, falling in love in a whirlwind of passion and way too much PDA. But, as the days melted into years, they grew up together, their love transformed into the deep and abiding devotion that the hard things in life often builds. In Heather he got two bonus daughters, Anna, always brilliantly matter of fact while simultaneously demure, and Emma, a wild child who never wanted to get dressed and was always up for an adventure. In him Heather gained two bonus children, Eric and Candace, and the great love of her life. In 2007 they welcomed their son, Ashton to the world and their family became complete.

Those days, when he came in from a hitch, he stayed home with his family, playing with the kids, perfecting his coffee or balsamic vinaigrette or BBQ. He built Ashton a Lego table larger than his first crappy apartment and frequently could be convinced to switch off Fox news to watch Sofia the First or Paw Patrol. He was a good father.

As often happens when a man settles down with a bride and builds a family, he also builds a home. Together, he and Heather have built a home that welcomes us all back again and again – as long as we don’t stay too terribly long. A home whose doors are open, whose coffee is always hot and conversation is always animated. Some of our fondest memories have been spent discussing everything from Ashley Judd’s speech during a particularly contentious election cycle to ATVs and homeschool.

Chris believed in education, in taking care of his family, and in building a good life.

Chris was not a spiritual man, but he did believe in Fox News and Amazon Auto Ship. A truth that his garage can attest to based on the sheer volume of TP and paper towels therein. (As a token of remembrance, all who attend the memorial service will be given a commemorative roll of toilet paper.) He was a leader and a friend. As Margo said, many would claim him as a best friend throughout the years and that is a distinction that will not be erased or forgotten.

Chris would have loved this obituary, were it about anyone but him. Old Chris would likely hate it, he would tell me that I am too long winded and that he couldn’t believe I mentioned the carney stuff. But, he was also a man eager to laugh, eager to find joy in the moments and sarcastically rib his friends and family alike. He was a man who was straight forward, whose word was true, and who, though he did grow up, deep down still loved a good joke. He was the very best of all of us and I hope he will forgive this one last impertinence on my part. It is to young Chris I write, this light teasing is for all of the times you bested me in an argument or in banter. We love you friend, our hearts will never be whole with you gone.

Chris is preceded in death by his father Timothy and his diver brother Richard Paul Fitzgibbons. The irreligious among us would probably say they sure hope that the angel in the guard shack was napping on Saturday evening so Paul could sneak him in, while the more religious of us are encouraged to think that the two of them have been reunited in a heaven with no pain or suffering or sorrow.

Chris is survived by his best friend and wife, Heather Fransisca Currier and their beautifully blended gaggle of children, Eric Currier, Candace Currier, Anna Kleinpeter, Emma Kleinpeter, and Ashton Currier. He is also survived by his mom, Betty Biggs, and siblings, Jeremy Currier, Margo Thayer, and Amber Bethea. Chris also leaves behind his first grandchild, Kenneth James Davis (son of Candace Currier).

In addition to his immediate family, Chris is survived by innumerable friends and the family of his choosing whose lives are forever changed by his friendship.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 Lake End Park (North Pavillion) at 2300 LA Highway 70, Morgan City, LA, 70380 from 8:00 am till 4:30 pm, with services starting at 2:00 pm till 4:00 pm.

