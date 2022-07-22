Christopher “Chris” Luke

August 19, 1972 – July 18, 2022

Christopher Paul “Chris” Luke, age 49, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022. Chris was a native of Houma and a longtime resident of Dularge.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Religious Service at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Justin Head will officiate the service and burial will take place at St. Eloi Catholic Church.

Chris is survived by his loving children, Kristen Luke, Blaine Luke, Keagan Marcel, Layla Luke, Chrisalyn Luke, and Gabriella Luke; grandchildren, Aaliyah Luke and Zayne Moore; parents, Leroy and Loretta Luke; sister, Ann Billiot and husband Joey; brother, Lee Luke and wife Sarah; sister-in-law, Cyne Luke; nieces, Jaden, Zoey, Madison, Kalli, Jennilee, and Adalynn; nephews, Seth and Karson.

Chris is preceded in death by his brother, Michael “My-Mike” Paul Luke; maternal grandparents, Wilbur Sr. and Regina DeHart, paternal grandparents, Claude Sr. and Lucille Luke.

Chris was a loving son and brother but most of all a proud dad to his children and grandfather to his grandchildren. He truly loved them with his whole heart. Chris was fun, talented, great personality, loved music and loved to dance. His spirit will live on with those who loved him. He was a jack of all trades especially specializing in mechanics, trawling, and working in the oil field as a painter. Chris will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He has returned to his Heavenly home where he was greeted by his brother and rests in the arms of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.