Christopher “Chris” Michael DeHart, 38, a resident of Gray and native of DuLarge gained his wings on April 24, 2024. His family and friends know the health struggles he lived with daily and find peace in knowing he is now pain free with Jesus.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 4:00 pm until his Celebration of Life at 7:00 pm.

He was an intelligent, gifted, and talented boy from a young age. After graduating from high school, he went to college and received his teaching degree. His path then changed leading him to join the seminary. Even though he loved Jesus and the Catholic Church, he was led back to teaching, which was his life’s calling. He was currently working as a teacher for the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office before his passing.

Chris loved his mom wholeheartedly and they had a bond like no other. He had a great father-son relationship with his dad, and they looked like twins. Chris’s 2 sisters, along with his niece and nephew, brought great joy to his life. He loved and had close relationships with all his family, including his cousins, aunts, and uncles.

He loved watching “Golden Girls” and especially loved Betty White. He enjoyed going to estate sales and shopping at thrift stores. Another enjoyment of his was his record collection, as he loved listening to music. His favorites were oldies, like Conway Twitty. He liked spending time having coffee with friends, especially his best friend Ashley Jenkins. She was not only his coffee buddy but was by his side any time he needed, along with her husband and children.

Not only was Chris a giving person while alive, he was also a donor and gave recipients the opportunity to see, as well as the ability to walk, among other things.

Chris is survived by his father, Ronald DeHart; mother, Sandy LaCoste; 2 sisters, Christa LaCoste (Ravin Jr.) and Jazlynn LaCoste; niece Sammilyn LaCoste; nephew Davin LaCoste; 2 fur babies, Tripp and Ollie; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Chris is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Julius LaCoste; paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Earl DeHart; Eula Mae Lovell, Casey Duplantis and Macey LaCoste.

Special thanks to Dr. Arceneaux, Dr. Natalie, Dr. Gonzalez, ER Dr. David and his ER staff.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.