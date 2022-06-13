Christopher Fazzio

November 13, 1989 – June 8, 2022

Christopher Joseph Fazzio, 32, of Houma, passed away on June 8, 2022. A memorial will be held at later date.

He is survived by his son, Karsen Fazzio; daughter, Amber Victoria; parents, Kayla Carlos and Rodney Fazzio Sr.; brothers, Rodney Fazzio Jr. (Kelly), Chase Fazzio; sister, Niki Fazzio (Jacob); grandparents, Aubrey and Janice Carlos; nieces and nephews, Brian, Anna, Emily, Elijah, Emarie”RoRo”, Eames, Brooklyn and Madalyn.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Julius and Marie “Yutt” Fazzio; grandmother, Diane Hebert; uncle, Brian Carlos.

Chris always knew how to put a smile on anyone’s face. There were no divided lines with Chris, if you knew him, he loved you and you were his family. His love for the bayou, shrimping, crabbing and fishing is how we are going to remember him. The stories of his 32 years with us and him being a jack of all trades will put smiles on faces for years to come. He sadly leaves behind his 2 greatest accomplishments his son and daughter. He loved them with everything he was.