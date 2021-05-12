June 8, 1980 – May 4, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Christopher Jack Laird (Chris) announces his sudden passing on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the age of 40 years. Chris had an adventurous spirit, a curious soul, and love of life and family. He accomplished many things in his short life and excelled in everything he attempted. He participated in sports such as tennis, soccer, and golf, rode in 150-mile charity bicycle events, became the first person to obtain a Super Competition NHRA license without having a driver’s license, gained his scuba license in mid-teens, and participated in a professional Karting association. He loved to cook and you could find him on most Sundays cooking/grilling his own creations and spending a great time with his family. His latest developing skill was woodworking and had recently completed a treasure chest for his pirate-loving nephew and a tiki-bar where he loved to be in the evenings when he was at home.

The greatest accomplishment of his life though was being a loving father to his son Ethan and watching him grow. He was so very proud of “his boy” and all of his great accomplishments. Weekends revolved around Ethan’s sports, family vacations, sporting events, family video game competitions, backyard sports, and hanging out.

Chris is survived by his amazing son Ethan Laird, parents John and Robin Laird, sister Rachel Meyers (Chad) , nephews Everett and Finn Meyers, life partner Ana Acosta, Aunt Barbara Ruth Tomlinson (Doug), Cousin Niki Baughman(Brian), Great Uncle Willard Addington (Pam), their son Dale and grandsons, his dog Lucky, and many friends.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Uncle Stevie, Aunt Connie, Great-Aunt Betty, and Cousin Jason.

A Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Houma on Wednesday May 12 at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, those who choose to make a memorial contribution may send to Saint Bernadette Catholic School in Houma where his son attends, First United Methodist Church in Houma, or charity of choice. Please feel free to wear your favorite Star Wars or Yankees apparel in memory of Chris.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.