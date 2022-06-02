November 1, 1969 – May 29, 2022

Christopher John Martin, a businessman, leader, and a true friend died unexpectedly on May 29, 2022, at the age of 52 while living his best life. Chris is survived by his parents, Anatole Jr. “Shorty” and Joyce Martin; his wife, Betsy Martin; his daughters, Kesley, Taylor and Blakely Martin; his sister, Kim Torres (Roy III); and his niece and nephew.

Chris was born in Napoleonville, Louisiana on November 1, 1969. He graduated from Assumption High School in 1987. After years of working in the construction and oil field industries, he proudly opened his own business in 2017, Martin Fab Worx, LLC.

Chris was a devoted father, loving husband, active fireman and best friend to everyone he met. He enjoyed being out on the water and always having a good time. Chris never met a stranger and took pride in everything he did. He was also a problem solver who often took on difficult tasks and unwanted projects at work, around the house, and in the community. He will be deeply missed by all his friends, family and everyone who knew him.

Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents; John and Hilda Delaune and Anatole Sr. and Lucy Martin.

A celebration of life will be held in his honor at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Bayou Boeuf Fire Station (3457 Highway 307 Thibodaux, Louisiana 70301). The day will be spent the only way he would have wanted,” Swamp Pop’N & Pop’n – A- Top’N”.

In Lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund has been set up in his name to continue to support and encourage the future generation of Trade Workers. Please make donations to the Christopher Martin Memorial Fund at any Synergy Bank location.