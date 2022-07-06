Christopher Kliebert, Jr.

December 27, 1981 – July 4, 2022

Christopher Charles Kliebert, Jr., 40, died Monday, July 4, 2022. Born December 27, 1981, he was a native and resident of Chackbay, Louisiana.

Private services will be held.

He is survived by his sons, Max Kliebert (Hanna), Ross Kliebert, Owen Kliebert; mother, Darlene Allemand Tregre (Leslie “Pop Chop”); father, Christopher Charles Kliebert, Sr.; two grandchildren on the way; siblings, Kayla Henninger (Dustin), Kourtney Traigle (Edney), Ayda Poirrier (Kelsey), Benjamin Kliebert; grandmothers, Rose Allemand and Rosalie Kliebert.

He is preceded in death by cousin, Eric Allemand; grandfathers, Hayward Allemand and Murry Kliebert.