December 21, 1974 – July 12, 2021

Christopher Lee Cook, age 46, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021. He was a native of Houma and resident of Lafayette, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, beginning at 5 p.m. until a Celebration of Life service at 7 p.m.

Christopher is survived by his son, Trent M. Cook; daughter, Kylie C. Peltier and husband, Justin; partner, Sheree Gaspar; mother, Kim Chaisson Cook; brother, Ryan M. Cook and husband, Joshuah Faucheux; sister, Jaime C. Guy and husband, Ricky; grandparents, David and Rosemary Prosperie Chaisson; nephew and niece, Grayson and Everleigh Guy; aunt, Becky Chaisson; cousins, Jarrod and Alex Cook and numerous other cousins; and granddaughter, Penelope Peltier on the way.

Christopher was preceded in death by his father, Michael Thomas Cook; and grandparents, Joel Sr. and Mary Boudreaux Cook.

Christopher will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

