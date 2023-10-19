December 20, 1988 ~ October 15, 2023

Christopher William Clarke “Chris” of Houma Louisiana, passed away on October 15, 2023 at the age of 34. He was the beloved son of Catherine Grenn Wiemann and Robert William Clarke, Jr. (Sonia Fanguy Clarke). He is survived by his siblings: Simon Carol Clarke-Chan (Robert Clarke-Chan), Adam David Clarke (Bonnie Kingdon), and Ian Scott Clarke (Lisa Gashonia). He is also survived by his nephew Egon Milo Clarke-Chan, paternal grandparents, Gloria Arceneaux Clarke and Robert William Clarke, Sr., as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Carol Burdick Grenn, and Robert Earl Grenn.

Chris proudly served his country in the United States Marines Corps. He enjoyed hiking, antiquing, art collecting, and hanging out with his large crowd of friends. He loved adventure and the outdoors. Most of all, he loved his dog, Jet.

Chris will be truly missed by everyone who was a part of his life.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive Metairie, LA 70001 on Friday, October 20, 2023. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm with a Funeral Mass at 2:00 pm, followed by interment.

The family request that any donations be made in memory of Chris to the American Veterans for Equal rights: https://aver.us/be-involved/sponsorship-form

To order flowers or offer condolences, please visit www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Christopher William Clarke, please visit our floral store.