Chuck Bradt

Chuck is survived by his wife of 5 years, Mary Bradt; children, Jessie C. Bradt (Yanira Morales), Jeramiah Bonney and Marianna Bonney; 8 grandchildren, Elena and Marcus Bradt, Savannah Morales, Derek Alombro Jr., Liam Alombro, Kai Bonney, Emma Bonney and Jeramiah Bonney Jr.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Hazel Bradt and first wife, Phyllis Fabiano.

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.