Cindy M. Granier, 75, a native of Park Rapids, MN and resident of Boutte, passed away on October 25, 2023.

Burial will take place Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10am in St. Lawrence the Martyr Cemetery in Kraemer.

She is survived by her husband, Kert Granier; sons, Robert Otremba and Kert Granier Jr. and wife Nancy.; daughters, Claudette Granier, Gwen Loupe and husband Kyle, and Theresa Braud; 7 grandchildren; brothers, Billy, Gary, and Harvey Otremba; sisters, Judy Podwizd, Denise Rasset, Carmen Otremba, and Pam Forrest.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Mincey and Sylvia Roberts.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.