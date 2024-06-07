Clabert Clement Kraemer II, 80, passed away surrounded by his loving wife and family on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 7:26pm. Clabert was a native of Westwego, LA resident of Chauvin, LA.



Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Sunday, June 9, 2024 from 4:30pm until 8:00pm and continue at St. Joseph Church in Chauvin on Monday, June 10, 2024 from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitations on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 11:00am at St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow Mass at St. Elie Cemetery, Chauvin, LA.

Clabert is survived by his loving family; his wife of fifty-four years, Audrey Foret Kraemer; children, Clabert Kraemer III and wife Courtney, Audrey Marcel, Del-North and husband Michael Stokes, Elijah Kraemer and wife Tiffany; grandchildren, Lance Parker, Helena Marcel, Audrey Marcel, Graysen Kraemer, Michelle Stokes, Riley Kraemer, Alana Ferriera, Andrew Himel, Mae Anna Hebert, Lee Anna Hebert; great grandchildren, Thea Ferriera, John Ferriera Jr.; brother, Vincent Kraemer; sisters, Judy Rousell, Gloria Foret, Kim Henry, Charlene Breaux.

Clabert is preceded in passing by his parents, Clabert Clement Kraemer Sr. and Verna Dempster Kraemer; step-mother, Viley Henry Kraemer; brothers, Emeris Kraemer, Edward Kraemer; sister, Mary June Kraemer Theriot; son, Belton “Pako” Kraemer; and grandson, Reagan Kraemer.

Clabert was a member of the East Park Recreation Center, Chauvin Knights of Columbus Council 5013 and a Veteran of the United States Army.

The family would like to thank Dr. Russell Henry and staff for their love and care given to Clabert and family.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Clabert Kraemer.