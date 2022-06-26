Clarabel Ordoyne

Calvin Castle, Jr.
June 26, 2022
Kenneth Diaz
June 26, 2022

February 4, 1934  June 19, 2022

Clarabel Marie Ordoyne, 88, died Sunday, June 19, 2022. Born February 4, 1934 she was a native and lifelong resident of Thibodaux, LA and current resident of Charlotte, North Carolina.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.



She is survived by 4 children, Deborah O. Authement, Karen O. Halford, Becky Ordoyne, John W. Ordoyne (Lynne); 8 grandchildren, Cassie Bourg, Kenneth Authement, Jared Ordoyne, Harley Halford, Jordan Halford, Peiton Ordoyne, Lily Ordoyne and David Ordoyne; 8 great grandchildren, Alexis Authement, Alex Authement, Mikey Bourg, Dwayne Authement, Alayna Sheppard, Mary Sheppard, Akira Ordoyne and Oliver Ordoyne; 1 great-great grandchild, Alanna Authement.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Stella Torres Ordoyne; siblings, W. Leroy Ordoyne, Daniel Ordoyne and Lois Summers; son in law, Alan Authement.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

June 26, 2022

Ryan Millet

Read more