Clarabel Ordoyne

Clarabel Marie Ordoyne, 88, died Sunday, June 19, 2022. Born February 4, 1934 she was a native and lifelong resident of Thibodaux, LA and current resident of Charlotte, North Carolina.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by 4 children, Deborah O. Authement, Karen O. Halford, Becky Ordoyne, John W. Ordoyne (Lynne); 8 grandchildren, Cassie Bourg, Kenneth Authement, Jared Ordoyne, Harley Halford, Jordan Halford, Peiton Ordoyne, Lily Ordoyne and David Ordoyne; 8 great grandchildren, Alexis Authement, Alex Authement, Mikey Bourg, Dwayne Authement, Alayna Sheppard, Mary Sheppard, Akira Ordoyne and Oliver Ordoyne; 1 great-great grandchild, Alanna Authement.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Stella Torres Ordoyne; siblings, W. Leroy Ordoyne, Daniel Ordoyne and Lois Summers; son in law, Alan Authement.