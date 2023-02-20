Clare Rose Naquin Fanguy, age 89, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023. She was a native and longtime resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Thursday, February 23, 2023 from 9:00 AM until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Clare is survived by her children, Jennifer Edkins, Amy Brunet (Deacon Jimmy), Kenneth Fanguy, Sr. (Myra), Bryan Fanguy (Mary), Aileen LeCompte (Tommy); fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Mapp, and Jane Gautreaux.

Clare is preceded in death by her husband Alma John Fanguy; parents, Aurestile Paul Naquin and Thelma Dupre Naquin; brothers, Roy Joseph Naquin, Bruce Naquin; sisters, Judith Naquin, Thelma Blankenship, Phyllis Hebert, and Joy Goodroe.

Clare was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was a devoted Catholic and enjoyed reading, traveling, and loved spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to send a special thanks to her extended family at The Homestead Assisted Living for all their love and care.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Clare Fanguy.