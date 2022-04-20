February 28, 1936 – April 18, 2022

Clarence Frank Chatagnier, 86, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Memorial Services will be held at a later time.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Margaret Sapia Chatagnier; daughters, Sheila Landry, Roxanne Bergeron, Lisa Michel, and Angela Nickolyn; grandchildren, Deidre, Alex, Ken Jr., Carissa, Danielle, Kip, Kasey, Jeffrey Jr., Justin, Chase, Cullen, Cierra, and Cade; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Audrey Landry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry A. Chatagnier and Rose Pallato Chatagnier; great-grandchild, Danay; brother, Harry Chatagnier, Jr.; and sisters, Rosemary, Lucy, Margie, Marguerite, and Velma.

The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at Haydel Memorial Hospice, and they would also like to thank Clarence’s granddaughter, Danielle for her nursing skills and dedication to her grandfather. Clarence will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but the family has comfort in knowing that he is resting in peace.